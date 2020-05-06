Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

