Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $514.21 million, a P/E ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 1.04. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,355 shares of company stock worth $336,770 over the last 90 days. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. DA Davidson lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

