Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Post were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Post by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.97 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

