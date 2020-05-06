Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,767 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 168.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,570,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,159,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after buying an additional 248,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $50,816,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 547.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,925,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,929 shares in the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

