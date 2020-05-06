Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

