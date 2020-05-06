Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,127 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:O opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.41. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

