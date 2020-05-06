Strs Ohio Sells 42,973 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 71.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,973 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -182.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

