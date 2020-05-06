Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,891 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,305 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNTA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.50. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.12% and a negative net margin of 1,215.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

