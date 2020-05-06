Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 359,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM opened at $136.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.72. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.