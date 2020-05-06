Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,020 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AU. CWM LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 689.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AU. UBS Group began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AU opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

