Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,054 shares of company stock worth $1,782,992. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKTR shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

