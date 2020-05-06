Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.88

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 4093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $903.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

