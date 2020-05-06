$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. Perion Network posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PERI opened at $4.69 on Friday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perion Network by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 62,632 shares in the last quarter. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

