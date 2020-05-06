Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 328.01% and a negative net margin of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.41.

In other Plug Power news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 398,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $1,727,453.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,115 shares in the company, valued at $909,797.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,885,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,811 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,494,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Plug Power by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

