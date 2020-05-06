$0.40 EPS Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. CubeSmart also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NYSE CUBE opened at $24.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

