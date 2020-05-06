Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is ($0.66). KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 239,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,630,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,212 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 237,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,886,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.