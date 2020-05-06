Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Exfo also reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exfo will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exfo.

Get Exfo alerts:

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Exfo had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $55.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million.

EXFO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Exfo from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Exfo from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exfo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.86.

Shares of Exfo stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exfo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exfo (EXFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.