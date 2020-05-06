Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

YARIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

YARIY stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

