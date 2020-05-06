Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Echo Global Logistics worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.89 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.38%. Echo Global Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.