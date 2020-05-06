Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,290 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of 58.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

58.com stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. 58.com Inc has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WUBA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. China International Capital downgraded shares of 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 58.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

