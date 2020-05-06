Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 595.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 70,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.07.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,781,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.00%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.