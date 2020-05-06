Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $188,000 Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Cooper-Standard worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 8,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cooper-Standard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other Cooper-Standard news, Director Robert J. Remenar purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $41,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPS opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $726.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

