Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,170,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,614,000 after buying an additional 789,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 90.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,295 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $3,307,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Amcor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.