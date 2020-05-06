Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $223,000 in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Taubman Centers by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taubman Centers by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

TCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. Taubman Centers’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.