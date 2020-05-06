Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of STMP opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $185.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $363,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. National Securities started coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.