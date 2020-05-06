Triple-S Management (GTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Triple-S Management has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 2.60-2.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.35 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.75%. Triple-S Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

GTS opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $391.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.76. Triple-S Management has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

