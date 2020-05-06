Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 756.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.24.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

