15,672 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

