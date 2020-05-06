Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of TECK opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.