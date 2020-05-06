Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in H & R Block by 186,600.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a return on equity of 416.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

