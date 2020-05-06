North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

