Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Envestnet to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $87.75.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $506,262.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,469.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

