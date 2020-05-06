Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, EVP John O. Muse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,716.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $1,297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,635,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 in the last ninety days. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

