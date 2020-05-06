Five Star Senior Living (FVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. Five Star Senior Living has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

