Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $117.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.40 million and the lowest is $114.63 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $96.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $474.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.55 million to $492.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $522.86 million, with estimates ranging from $490.86 million to $564.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,178,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,032,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,059,000 after acquiring an additional 877,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,495,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 265.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 697,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 506,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 869.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 435,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 390,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

