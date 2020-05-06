Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million

Equities analysts expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $17.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.62 million. eGain reported sales of $17.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $71.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.01 million to $72.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.94 million, with estimates ranging from $76.53 million to $81.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in eGain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in eGain by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eGain by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in eGain by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. eGain has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

