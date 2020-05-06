Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million

Analysts expect Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report sales of $12.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.15 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Agenus reported sales of $79.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $62.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $65.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.99 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $82.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million.

AGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $411.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.