$6.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $6.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 million and the lowest is $6.08 million. Sensus Healthcare reported sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $31.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $30.55 million to $40.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Alliance Global Partners raised Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $40.56 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

