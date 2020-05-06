Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $120.00 to $101.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Caterpillar was given a new $144.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Caterpillar was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Caterpillar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $162.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Caterpillar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Caterpillar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s global retail sales declined for three months in a row in February 2020, thanks to low demand. The company’s earnings per share guidance for 2020 is $8.50-$10.00. The mid-point indicates a decline of 16% from 2019. Low demand and dealers reducing inventory owing to the ongoing global uncertainty, will impact sales. Caterpillar is taking steps to cut production to match demand and focusing on cost control. Infrastructure demand in North America will aid growth in the Construction segment. However, mining customers remain cautious with their spending, which is likely to impact the Resource Industries segment’s sales. The coronavirus outbreak and low oil prices will weigh on its performance this year. Nevertheless, investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives like e-commerce will fuel growth.”

3/18/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

3/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Caterpillar was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

3/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Caterpillar had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

