Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Total (FP)

5/5/2020 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Total was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Total was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Total was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Total was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Total was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Total was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Total was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Total was given a new €33.00 ($38.37) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Total was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Total was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Total was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Total was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Total was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Total was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Total was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Total was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Total was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Total was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Total was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Total was given a new €41.00 ($47.67) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Total was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Total was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Total stock opened at €32.47 ($37.76) on Wednesday. Total SA has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €42.37.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

