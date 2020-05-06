Nemetschek (NEM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nemetschek (ETR: NEM) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €46.50 ($54.07) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Nemetschek was given a new €48.50 ($56.40) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at €59.40 ($69.07) on Wednesday. Nemetschek SE has a fifty-two week low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a fifty-two week high of €69.05 ($80.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.58.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

