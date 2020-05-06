Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):

4/30/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($20.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,680 ($22.10).

4/22/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

4/16/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/7/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

4/6/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,710 ($22.49).

4/1/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/25/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,830 ($24.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).

3/19/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,336.60 ($17.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,565.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

