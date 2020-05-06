Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for BHP Group (BHP)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BHP Group (LON: BHP):

  • 4/30/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,830 ($24.07). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/27/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,820 ($23.94). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a GBX 1,580 ($20.78) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,680 ($22.10).
  • 4/22/2020 – BHP Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 4/21/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/17/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 4/16/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/8/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 4/7/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).
  • 4/6/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,670 ($21.97) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,710 ($22.49).
  • 4/1/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
  • 3/25/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,620 ($21.31) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 1,830 ($24.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99).
  • 3/20/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).
  • 3/19/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 1,336.60 ($17.58) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,565.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, with a total value of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Five Star Senior Living Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Five Star Senior Living Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Stag Industrial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million
Stag Industrial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million
$6.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc This Quarter
$6.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc This Quarter
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report