Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (EPA: BN) recently:

5/1/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Danone was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €68.75 ($79.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Danone was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/2/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Danone was given a new €68.75 ($79.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BN stock opened at €61.68 ($71.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.54. Danone SA has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.