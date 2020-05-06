Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Danone (BN)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Danone (EPA: BN) recently:

  • 5/1/2020 – Danone was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2020 – Danone was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2020 – Danone was given a new €68.75 ($79.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/20/2020 – Danone was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2020 – Danone was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/8/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/6/2020 – Danone had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
  • 4/2/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2020 – Danone was given a new €67.00 ($77.91) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2020 – Danone was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/24/2020 – Danone was given a new €71.00 ($82.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2020 – Danone was given a new €68.75 ($79.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/17/2020 – Danone was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/17/2020 – Danone was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BN stock opened at €61.68 ($71.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €58.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €69.54. Danone SA has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Five Star Senior Living Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Five Star Senior Living Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Stag Industrial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million
Stag Industrial Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.25 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eGain Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.41 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.35 Million
$6.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc This Quarter
$6.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sensus Healthcare Inc This Quarter
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Caterpillar


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report