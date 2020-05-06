Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Boerse (DB1)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Boerse (ETR: DB1):

5/5/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €167.00 ($194.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €150.00 ($174.42) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €138.00 ($160.47) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €143.00 ($166.28) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €165.00 ($191.86) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €144.00 ($167.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €140.00 ($162.79) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.30 ($180.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €131.00 ($152.33) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Deutsche Boerse had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/23/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €145.00 ($168.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Deutsche Boerse was given a new €155.00 ($180.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €144.60 ($168.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. Deutsche Boerse AG has a one year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a one year high of €158.90 ($184.77). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €138.84.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

