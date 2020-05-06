Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.10.

SWN opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

