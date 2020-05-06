Strs Ohio Has $616,000 Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $948.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 6.17%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

