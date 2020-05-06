OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.41 per share, with a total value of $71,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay N. Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMF stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.43. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

