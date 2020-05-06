Strs Ohio Has $619,000 Holdings in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Saul Centers worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 449.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,897,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Saul Centers Inc has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $757.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

