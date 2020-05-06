Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

