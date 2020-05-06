Geode Capital Management LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,912,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Pareteum worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEUM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pareteum in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pareteum by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 245,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pareteum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pareteum by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pareteum by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Pareteum Corp has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

